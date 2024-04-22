EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases Shares of 5,274 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,233,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,862,000 after acquiring an additional 214,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 947,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,787,000 after acquiring an additional 60,001 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 3.7 %

RARE stock opened at $43.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.65. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $201,922.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $201,922.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,116 shares of company stock worth $1,645,983. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

