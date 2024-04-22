EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 2,246 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in TC Energy by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $36.21 on Monday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.02. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.75.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.41%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

