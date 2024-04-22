Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR) Insider Acquires £10,800 in Stock

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Free Report) insider Tim Anderson purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($13,444.54).

Tim Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Tim Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of Empresaria Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £1,800 ($2,240.76).

Empresaria Group Stock Performance

Empresaria Group stock opened at GBX 35.03 ($0.44) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Empresaria Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.75 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 63.50 ($0.79). The company has a market capitalization of £17.31 million, a PE ratio of -608.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Empresaria Group Cuts Dividend

About Empresaria Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Empresaria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,666.67%.

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent placement, temporary and contract staffing, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

