Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR) Insider Acquires £10,800 in Stock

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Free Report) insider Tim Anderson purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($13,444.54).
Tim Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 17th, Tim Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of Empresaria Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £1,800 ($2,240.76).
Empresaria Group Stock Performance
Empresaria Group stock opened at GBX 35.03 ($0.44) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Empresaria Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.75 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 63.50 ($0.79). The company has a market capitalization of £17.31 million, a PE ratio of -608.33 and a beta of 0.69.
Empresaria Group Cuts Dividend
About Empresaria Group
Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent placement, temporary and contract staffing, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Empresaria Group
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Empresaria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresaria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.