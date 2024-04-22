EQT (NYSE:EQT) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $43.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EQT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.38.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.12. EQT has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EQT will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

