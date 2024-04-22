Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.52% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $22,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $98,572.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $15,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at $127,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,786 shares of company stock worth $20,096,812. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 1.0 %

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $110.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.08. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $140.28.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.