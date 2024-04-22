F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) versus Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Head-To-Head Analysis

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

F&G Annuities & Life pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.5%. F&G Annuities & Life pays out -175.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. F&G Annuities & Life has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of F&G Annuities & Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of F&G Annuities & Life shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F&G Annuities & Life -1.29% 12.33% 0.51% Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares F&G Annuities & Life and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares F&G Annuities & Life and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F&G Annuities & Life $4.50 billion 1.02 -$58.00 million ($0.48) -76.08 Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China N/A N/A N/A $4.41 0.91

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China has lower revenue, but higher earnings than F&G Annuities & Life. F&G Annuities & Life is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for F&G Annuities & Life and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F&G Annuities & Life 0 2 0 0 2.00 Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China 0 0 0 0 N/A

F&G Annuities & Life presently has a consensus target price of $38.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.97%. Given F&G Annuities & Life’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe F&G Annuities & Life is more favorable than Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China.

Summary

F&G Annuities & Life beats Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers. The company's Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides auto, non-auto, and accident and health insurance to individual and corporate customers. Its Banking segment undertakes loan and intermediary businesses with corporate and retail customers; and offers wealth management and credit card services to individual customers. The company's Asset Management segment provides trust products services, brokerage services, trading services, investment banking services, investment management, finance lease, and other asset management services. Its Technology segment offers financial and daily-life services through internet platforms, such as financial transaction information service, and health care service platforms. The company also provides annuity insurance, IT and business process outsourcing, real estate investment and management, futures brokerage, project investment, currency brokerage, property agency, fund raising and distribution, real estate development and leasing, and insurance agency services. In addition, it provides factoring, equity investment, logistics and warehousing, management consulting, e-commerce, and credit information services; and operates an expressway, as well as produces and sells consumer chemicals. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

