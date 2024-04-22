Financial Comparison: Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) and Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF)

Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Free Report) and Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Terna and Central Puerto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Terna alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terna 0 1 0 0 2.00 Central Puerto 0 1 0 0 2.00

Central Puerto has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.38%. Given Central Puerto’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Central Puerto is more favorable than Terna.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

20.2% of Terna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Central Puerto shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Central Puerto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Terna and Central Puerto’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terna N/A N/A N/A $0.26 29.45 Central Puerto $1.20 billion 1.16 $564.64 million $2.37 3.85

Central Puerto has higher revenue and earnings than Terna. Central Puerto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Terna pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Central Puerto pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Terna pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Puerto pays out 8.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Terna and Central Puerto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terna N/A N/A N/A Central Puerto 50.95% 25.37% 17.55%

Summary

Central Puerto beats Terna on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terna

(Get Free Report)

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems. The company also offers connectivity services, energy solutions, telecommunications systems and equipment, and operation and maintenance services. In addition, it designs, produces, commercializes, and repairs power transformers for electricity transmission and distribution grids, industrial transformers for the steel and metals industries, and special transformers for convertors used in electrochemical production; designs, produces, and supplies marine and terrestrial cables; implements and develops renewable energy projects; and undertakes private interconnector projects. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Central Puerto

(Get Free Report)

Central Puerto S.A. engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms. It also engages in the natural gas transport and distribution business. Central Puerto S.A. was founded in 1898 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Terna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.