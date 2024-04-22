Financial Comparison: INEO Tech (OTC:INEOF) versus Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

INEO Tech (OTC:INEOF – Get Free Report) and Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for INEO Tech and Inuvo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INEO Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Inuvo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inuvo has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Given Inuvo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inuvo is more favorable than INEO Tech.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INEO Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inuvo $73.91 million 0.60 -$10.39 million ($0.09) -3.56

This table compares INEO Tech and Inuvo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

INEO Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inuvo.

Profitability

This table compares INEO Tech and Inuvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INEO Tech N/A N/A N/A Inuvo -14.06% -56.15% -31.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Inuvo shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Inuvo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inuvo beats INEO Tech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INEO Tech

INEO Tech Corp., through its subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., provides analytics and advertising services through cloud-based internet of things in Canada. Its technology combines security tag readers for digital advertising at the entrance and exit of retail stores. The company's cloud-based platform uses Internet of Things and artificial intelligence technology to deliver digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location. In addition, it offers INEO Welcoming Network technology through a SaaS-based solution to retail chains. INEO Tech Corp. is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc. engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time. The company's products and services include IntentKey, an artificial intelligence-based consumer intent recognition system designed to reach targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences which can serve multiple creative formats including display, video, audio and native across multiple device types including desktop, mobile, tablet, connected/smart TV and game consoles. It also offers Bonfire, a marketing and advertising solution which can be provided directly to brands and where a collection of data, analytics, software and publishing is used to align advertising messages with consumers across websites online. The company's marketing channels consist of websites, social media, blogs, public relations, trade shows, and conferences. Inuvo, Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

