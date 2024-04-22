First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) PT Lowered to $31.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FFIN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.82. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.92.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.72 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 14.60%. First Financial Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 81.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

