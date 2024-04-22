First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,007 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after buying an additional 75,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $52.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $59.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0237 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

