FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $18,309,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 24.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,485,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,273,000 after buying an additional 678,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after buying an additional 435,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FormFactor by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after buying an additional 338,969 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 117.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,810,000 after buying an additional 328,567 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $183,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,776,179.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,978.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,580 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Stock Down 3.2 %

FORM stock opened at $40.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.18.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FORM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FormFactor

About FormFactor

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.