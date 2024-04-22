General Electric (NYSE:GE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.07.

Get General Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Electric

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $148.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $161.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $76.87 and a fifty-two week high of $158.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 13.38%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 85,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,925,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. FCG Investment Co increased its stake in General Electric by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 8,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in General Electric by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.