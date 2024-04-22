Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 5,695 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,909 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.32% of Credicorp worth $37,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 1,723.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 303,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,832,000 after buying an additional 287,052 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.73.

NYSE:BAP opened at $165.02 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $116.42 and a one year high of $179.53. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.02). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equities analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

