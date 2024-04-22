Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,511 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $36,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 373,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,187,000 after purchasing an additional 89,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.2 %

ADI stock opened at $183.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $204.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.72.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

