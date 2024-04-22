Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $34.42 Million Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,101 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.75% of Ormat Technologies worth $34,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12,165.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 691,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,336,000 after acquiring an additional 685,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,528,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,930,000 after acquiring an additional 643,171 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,016,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 44.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,321,000 after acquiring an additional 524,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,253,000 after acquiring an additional 361,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORA shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $122,183.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,703.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

ORA stock opened at $63.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.06. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $88.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.71 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.97%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.