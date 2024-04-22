Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $33,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $131.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $103.81 and a one year high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,763.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

