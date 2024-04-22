Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.41% of EastGroup Properties worth $34,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EastGroup Properties

In other EastGroup Properties news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $159.27 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $154.75 and a one year high of $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.40. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.19%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.