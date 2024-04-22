Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 410,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,749 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $35,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Micron Technology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 12.5% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MU. TD Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Micron Technology Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of MU opened at $106.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $130.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.93.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $611,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,139,159.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,890 shares of company stock worth $33,617,027 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

