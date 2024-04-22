Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.50% of Planet Fitness worth $32,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,043,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,659,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,295,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,576,000 after acquiring an additional 48,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PLNT opened at $58.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $84.48.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

