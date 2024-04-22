Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 161 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $36,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,281,000 after purchasing an additional 129,364 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $2,235,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ELV. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.64.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $531.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $539.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $509.14 and its 200-day moving average is $483.89.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.24 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.