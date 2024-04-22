Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 20,180 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,180 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $33,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $250.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

