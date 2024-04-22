Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 370,000 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 1,116.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.25% of Bio-Techne worth $31,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,994,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,186,641,000 after purchasing an additional 105,985 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,591,000 after purchasing an additional 136,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,924,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,019,000 after purchasing an additional 65,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $62.12 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $89.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Stephens lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $800,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,607.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

