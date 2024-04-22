Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 10,000 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $39,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 190,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,631 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,350,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $183.45 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $122.24 and a one year high of $201.76. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.23 and a 200-day moving average of $174.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

