Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 17,322 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,322 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.36% of CyberArk Software worth $32,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 513.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $55,479,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 226.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 581,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,151,000 after acquiring an additional 403,076 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,434,000 after acquiring an additional 205,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,857,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CYBR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.54.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CYBR opened at $233.71 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $120.11 and a twelve month high of $283.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.35 and a 200-day moving average of $221.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.26 and a beta of 1.05.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.