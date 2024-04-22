Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 50,000 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.46% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $39,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSC opened at $38.46 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

