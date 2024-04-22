Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 51,245 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,015,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,245 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.90% of Bloom Energy worth $29,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 382,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 113,919 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 157,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 57,397 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $88,375.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,509.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $88,375.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,509.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,989 shares of company stock worth $725,292 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Bloom Energy stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $356.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

