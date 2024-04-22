Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Heartland Express worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 16.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 26.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 66,976 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTLD. StockNews.com raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Express

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 14,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,019.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 159,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,727.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $829.02 million, a P/E ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $275.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.36 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

