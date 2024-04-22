Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.10% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $21,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $20.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

