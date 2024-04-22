Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $216.00 at Barclays

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $201.94.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of HLT stock opened at $194.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.13 and a 200-day moving average of $183.53. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $134.43 and a 12-month high of $215.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.