Hipgnosis Songs (LON:SONG) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.80

Hipgnosis Songs (LON:SONG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 101.80 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 101.40 ($1.26), with a volume of 635065000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.52 ($1.14).

Hipgnosis Songs Stock Up 10.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,021.11 and a beta of 0.27.

About Hipgnosis Songs

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

