Hipgnosis Songs (LON:SONG) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.80

Hipgnosis Songs (LON:SONG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 101.80 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 101.40 ($1.26), with a volume of 635065000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.52 ($1.14).
Hipgnosis Songs Stock Up 10.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,021.11 and a beta of 0.27.
About Hipgnosis Songs
Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hipgnosis Songs
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hipgnosis Songs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.