Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,691.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 111,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 111,393 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,668,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2,433.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,820,000 after buying an additional 1,168,716 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

