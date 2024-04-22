Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $134,379,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,894 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $61,512,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $63.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HWM. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

