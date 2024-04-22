Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097,512 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after buying an additional 9,285,284 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,736,328 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,518,000 after buying an additional 5,752,397 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,436,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after buying an additional 4,224,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,731,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KGC. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.28.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:KGC opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $6.82.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.