Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Diodes by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Diodes by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $413,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,492 shares in the company, valued at $18,934,458.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $228,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,900 shares of company stock worth $1,774,570 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes Stock Performance

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $66.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average of $70.92. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.76 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

