Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of Clearfield worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Clearfield by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1,247.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 210,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 195,082 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at $5,148,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearfield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $28.28 on Monday. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. The firm has a market cap of $416.00 million, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Clearfield had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.62 per share, for a total transaction of $59,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,259,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,315,157.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

