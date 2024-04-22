Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Andersons worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the third quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Andersons by 817.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Trading Up 3.2 %

ANDE opened at $58.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average of $53.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.69 and a 12 month high of $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Andersons

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 34,597 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $1,918,749.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $73,750.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 34,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $1,918,749.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,741.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,845. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Andersons Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.