Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Intel by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,436,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $72,174,000 after acquiring an additional 141,776 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Intel by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,367,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $34.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $145.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

