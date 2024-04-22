Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 22,400 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at $28,723,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after buying an additional 690,423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,033,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,470,000 after acquiring an additional 562,232 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 87.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,601,000 after purchasing an additional 533,083 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 801,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,145,000 after acquiring an additional 518,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $500,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,240.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $3,199,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 289,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $500,284.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,240.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,435 shares of company stock worth $4,092,831. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHI has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE FHI opened at $35.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 32.84%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

