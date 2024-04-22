Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 61,000 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,804,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,561,000 after purchasing an additional 486,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,895,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,446,000 after acquiring an additional 49,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,454,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,665,000 after acquiring an additional 567,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,637,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,789,000 after acquiring an additional 263,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,609,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,487,000 after purchasing an additional 946,481 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $7.91 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IRWD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $588,538.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $588,538.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $150,053.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 208,324 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,857.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,008 shares of company stock worth $4,160,642 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.