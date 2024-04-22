Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 6,300 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ScanSource by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,029,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,998,000 after buying an additional 115,678 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,780,000 after acquiring an additional 45,378 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,681,000 after purchasing an additional 120,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ScanSource by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ScanSource by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $41.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.81.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $884.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.10 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.18%. ScanSource’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

