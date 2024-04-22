Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 68,600 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 59.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

SM Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

SM opened at $48.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 4.20. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

