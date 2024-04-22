Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 325.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,500 shares of company stock worth $2,189,350. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

