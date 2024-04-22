Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Stake Lessened by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Ingevity worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 29.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,682,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $31,974,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,463,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 10.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,618,000 after acquiring an additional 108,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,067,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,435,000 after acquiring an additional 73,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $45.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.00 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.57. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

Read Our Latest Report on NGVT

Ingevity Profile

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.