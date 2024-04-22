Insider Buying: Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) insider William (Bill) Simpson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £14,200 ($17,677.08).

Alpha Real Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of LON ARTL opened at GBX 136.70 ($1.70) on Monday. Alpha Real Trust Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 107 ($1.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 148 ($1.84). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 124.58. The company has a quick ratio of 31.39, a current ratio of 69.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The company has a market cap of £81.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7,000.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Alpha Real Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

About Alpha Real Trust

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

