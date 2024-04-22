International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Kirby by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kirby by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kirby from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $95.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $66.42 and a 1-year high of $101.17.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total transaction of $48,592.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $593,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,150,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 487 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total value of $48,592.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock worth $4,932,521 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

