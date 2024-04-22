International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.45% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

RZV opened at $99.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $231.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average of $98.86. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $83.15 and a 52 week high of $109.82.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

