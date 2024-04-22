International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after buying an additional 42,160 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,644,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $1,886,730.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $1,886,730.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Florkowski sold 4,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,978.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,328,255. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $91.24 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.76%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Further Reading

