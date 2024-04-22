International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 6,435.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,211 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SJW Group worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SJW Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SJW Group by 1,384.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SJW Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

SJW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $54.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. SJW Group has a one year low of $51.37 and a one year high of $79.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $171.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.93%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

