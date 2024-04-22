International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,862,000 after buying an additional 4,616,942 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 319.7% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,593 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,199 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after buying an additional 1,220,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,575,000 after buying an additional 1,156,690 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ST opened at $33.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.87, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -959.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ST

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.