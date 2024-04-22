iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 382.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 500.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 338,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 1,211.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 289,880 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,929,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 137,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 259,508 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF stock opened at $21.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $588.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.